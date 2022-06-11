How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

The White Sox opened their season series with a victory over the Rangers on Friday night

The White Sox (27-29) got back in the win column on Friday night and will look to clinch a series victory over the Rangers (26-31) when the two teams meet Saturday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox had dropped two in a row entering Friday's game and had surrendered a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth to Texas on Corey Seager's 12th home run of the season. But Chicago struck for five runs in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead on Yasmani Grandal's two-run double.

After Josh Harrison's RBI single, Danny Mendick put an exclamation point on the big inning with a home run to left field. The Rangers got all their runs via the solo homer; Nathanial Lowe went deep in the fifth and Adolis García hit his 11th of the year in the sixth.

On Saturday, Texas is set to start left-hander Martín Pérez, who leads the majors with a 1.56 ERA. In 11 starts, Pérez is 4-2 with an 0.981 WHIP in 69.1 innings and has surrendered just one home run. He got a no-decision last time out after allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings against the Mariners.

Chicago has right-hander Lucas Giolito scheduled. In nine starts, he is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.407 WHIP in 48.1 innings with 62 strikeouts. He won his last start on Sunday at Tampa Bay despite surrendering five runs — two earned — on eight hits in six innings.

