How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers and White Sox play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday in Chicago

The Rangers snapped a mini two-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat the White Sox 11-9 in 10 innings.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The Rangers were coming off a series loss to the Guardians and lost the first game 8-3, but came back from a 5-0 deficit to force extra innings.

The Rangers then scored four runs in the top of the 10th and held off a rally by the White Sox to get the win and even the series.

Sunday they will send Jon Gray to the mound as they go for the series win. Gray has struggled so far this year going 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA.

The White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech as they look to get a home series win. Kopech has been very good for the White Sox as he is sporting a very nice 1.94 ERA.

The White Sox, though, haven't given him must run support and have lost three of this last five starts.

They will look to be better and get a big win as they continue to try and regain the form they had last year when they won the AL Central easily.

