How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

The Rangers go for their third straight win on Saturday when they take on the Athletics in the second game of a three-game set.

The Rangers got the best of the Athletics in their first meeting of the year on Friday. Texas used a five-run second inning to jump out to the lead and never let it go winning 8-1.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Nathanial Lowe hit a two-run home run and Andy Ibanez added a solo shot to help pace the Rangers in the big second inning.

The win was the second in a row for the Rangers after they beat the Mariners 8-6 on Thursday. That win snapped a five-game losing streak and the Rangers are now just 4-9 on the year.

The A's will look to avenge the loss from Friday as it looks to stay above .500 on the season.

Oakland was coming off a series win against the Orioles in which it took three of four from Baltimore, but couldn't get its bats going on Friday.

The A's will send Frankie Montas to the mound looking to get back in the win column. Montas has been good in his last two starts giving up just three total runs in 12.1 innings.

The A's hope he can be sharp again on Saturday so they can even the series with the rival Rangers.

