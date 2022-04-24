How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers go for the sweep of the Athletics on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Rangers won their second straight game on Saturday when they shut out the Athletics 2-0. Texas was able to break the scoreless tie with two runs in the eighth off a Brad Miller two-out single.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four Rangers pitchers held the A's to just three hits and no runs to get the win. Texas had beat the A's 8-1 on Friday and is now looking to pick up its fourth straight win and get the sweep of rival Oakland.

The A's, though, will be looking to avoid the sweep and get back over .500 on the year. The back-to-back losses have dropped the A's to just 8-8 on the year.

Oakland will send Cole Irvin to the mound looking to get the win on Sunday. Irvin is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA on the year but the A's have won his last two starts.

The Rangers will counter with Garret Richards, who will be making his first start of the year. Richards has come in relief in four games, pitching just four inning and has a 4.50 ERA on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

