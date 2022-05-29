How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

The Rangers look to finish off a series win against the Athletics in the fourth and final game of their series on Sunday.

The Rangers have been playing better and Sunday they will look to stay hot when they visit the Athletics for the finale of a four-game set.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 29,, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Rangers took the first two games of the series by scoring three runs in the ninth inning to break ties.

In game one, they were tied at one before they broke through to get the win. In game two, they clawed out of a 5-2 deficit and then scored three times in the ninth to get the 8-5 win.

Sunday, they will send Dane Dunning to the mound looking to get another win against the A's.

Dunning is just 1-3 on the year and has a 4.32 ERA. He does have 51 strikeouts on the year, so he does have shutdown ability.

The A's will counter with James Kaprielian. Kaprielian is still searching for his first win of the year as he is 0-2 with a 5.48 ERA.

It has not been a good start to the year for him, but he will look to be better on Sunday as the A's try and send the Rangers home with a loss.

