How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers and Mariners open a three-game series Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (2-7) were aggressive in the offseason, but the results haven't been there so far, as they have lost three straight and five of their last six entering Tuesday night's game with the Mariners (5-5).

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Both teams were off Monday and Seattle has won four of its last five after taking two of three from the visiting Astros over the weekend.

Texas went 1-5 during a six-game homestand, finishing by losing three of four to the Angels.

Ty France hit a three-run home run on Sunday to power the Mariners. The Rangers lost 8-3 on Sunday, with Adolis García belting a two-run home run.

Right-hander Jon Gray is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to pitch on Tuesday. He left after four innings at Toronto on Opening Day with a finger injury, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray is set to make his third start for the M's. He has a 4.73 ERA and 1.425 WHIP in 13.1 innings after he was lit up by the White Sox on Wednesday, surrendering six runs on 10 hits in 6.1 innings, including three home runs.

