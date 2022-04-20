How to Watch Rangers at Mariners

On Wednesday night in MLB action, the Rangers will hit the road to take on the Mariners.

The 2022 MLB season is already moving extremely fast and teams are starting to get an idea of what they're capable of this year. With that in mind, there are quite a few good games to watch on Wednesday.

How to Watch the Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Rangers hitting the road to take on the Mariners in Seattle.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Rangers are 2-8 and need to figure out a way to pick up some wins. Texas needs to put everything together because the roster has quite a bit of talent. Last time out, the Rangers ended up losing to the Mariners by a final score of 6-2 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of the matchup, the Mariners are 6-5 on the season. Seattle looks like a team that could be a potential playoff contender. After beating the Rangers in their last game, the Mariners will look to replicate their game one success.

This should be a fun game to watch. Both teams need a win and should put on a show this evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

