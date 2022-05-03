Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday in MLB action, the Rangers will hit the road to take on the Phillies.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward with a good slate of games on Tuesday. At this point in the season, teams have started showing just what they're capable of. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Rangers hitting the road to take on the Phillies.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Rangers have gone 8-14 to open up the year. It has been a very disappointing start to the season after an offseason full of spending. Texas is coming off of a 7-3 victory over the Braves in its last game.

The Phillies have gone 11-12 so far this year. Philadelphia has the talent to be a serious National League contender, but still need to put everything together. In their last game, the Phillies ended up falling to the Mets by a final score of 10-6.

Both of these teams have talent and should put on a good show for the fans. While the Phillies are viewed as the better team, the Rangers won't go down without a fight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Phillies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Athletico Paranaense

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

Deportivo Táchira vs. Emelec Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
soccer
Copa Libertadores

Caracas vs. Libertad Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch the Chicago Sky Online All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch the WNBA Without Cable

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy