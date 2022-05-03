How to Watch Rangers vs. Phillies

On Tuesday in MLB action, the Rangers will hit the road to take on the Phillies.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward with a good slate of games on Tuesday. At this point in the season, teams have started showing just what they're capable of. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Rangers hitting the road to take on the Phillies.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Rangers have gone 8-14 to open up the year. It has been a very disappointing start to the season after an offseason full of spending. Texas is coming off of a 7-3 victory over the Braves in its last game.

The Phillies have gone 11-12 so far this year. Philadelphia has the talent to be a serious National League contender, but still need to put everything together. In their last game, the Phillies ended up falling to the Mets by a final score of 10-6.

Both of these teams have talent and should put on a good show for the fans. While the Phillies are viewed as the better team, the Rangers won't go down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.