How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

The White Sox look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Rangers in the first of a three-game series on Friday.

The White Sox came home after winning a series against the Rays and knocked off the NL East-leading Dodgers on Tuesday. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't keep rolling as they dropped the last two games and lost the series.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Friday, they will look to get back on track when they welcome the Rangers to town for a three-game series.

Chicago will send Davis Martin to the mound in the opener. This will be only his third start of the year. Martin is 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. His first start was his best when he went five innings and struck out nine while giving up just one run to the Royals.

The Rangers will go with Glenn Otto in the first game. Otto is 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA on the season.

The Rangers have won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four in a row in the opener.

Texas needs to get things going as it is just 26-30 on the season. The Rangers still have plenty of time to climb out of their hole, but the Astros are threatening to run away and hide if they don't start playing better.

Regional restrictions may apply.