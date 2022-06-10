Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Rangers in the first of a three-game series on Friday.

The White Sox came home after winning a series against the Rays and knocked off the NL East-leading Dodgers on Tuesday. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't keep rolling as they dropped the last two games and lost the series.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Friday, they will look to get back on track when they welcome the Rangers to town for a three-game series.

Chicago will send Davis Martin to the mound in the opener. This will be only his third start of the year. Martin is 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. His first start was his best when he went five innings and struck out nine while giving up just one run to the Royals.

The Rangers will go with Glenn Otto in the first game. Otto is 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA on the season.

The Rangers have won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four in a row in the opener.

Texas needs to get things going as it is just 26-30 on the season. The Rangers still have plenty of time to climb out of their hole, but the Astros are threatening to run away and hide if they don't start playing better.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18506251
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18499800
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy