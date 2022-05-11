How to Watch Rays at Angels

The Rays look to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when they play the finale of a three-game series with the Angels.

The Rays wrap up their seven-game road trip on Wednesday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV:

The Rays lost the last game against the Mariners on Sunday and then dropped the first two against the Angels.

Tuesday night, they were no-hit by rookie Reid Detmers in just his 11th start. It was a bad game for the Rays as they not only got no-hit but gave up 12 runs, including a left-handed home run by Anthony Rendon.

It was his first major league at-bat as a left-handed hitter and he promptly took Brett Phillips deep to right field for a two-run home run.

It was a great night for the Angels as they won their third straight and sixth in the last seven games.

The Angels are now an AL West-best 21-11. The great start has them a game up on the Astros for first pace and six-and-one-half games up on the Mariners.

Wednesday, they will look to stay hot when they take on Shane McClanahan of the Rays.

McClanahan is tied for the AL lead with 47 strikeouts and is sporting a 3.06 ERA on the season.

