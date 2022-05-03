How to Watch Rays at Athletics

The Rays look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday when they travel to take on the Athletics.

The Rays open a 10-game road trip on Monday when they play the first of a three-game series with the Athletics.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rays hit the road after losing their last two games to the Twins on Saturday and Sunday. The back-to-back losses snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped them to 12-10 on the season.

On Monday the Rays will look to get back in the win column and get a bit of revenge against the Athletics after losing three of four to Oakland in early April.

The A's, though, will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak after they were swept by the Guardians over the weekend. The A's have now lost six of their last eight games and have dropped to 10-12 on the season.

Oakland will send Daulton Jefferies to the mound looking to get the A's back in the win column. Jefferies is just 1-3 on the season, but has a good 3.26 ERA. The A's have only scored three runs in his last three starts, all losses.

Regional restrictions may apply.