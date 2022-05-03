How to Watch Rays at Athletics

The Rays go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they play the Athletics.

The Rays bounced back from two straight losses to the Twins when they went to Oakland and beat the Athletics 6-1 on Monday.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live streak Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rays pounded 11 hits and used consecutive two-run innings to help them get by an A's team that beat them three out of four times in Tampa Bay in the second week of the season.

They send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound for his third start of the year. Yarbrough has pitched well at times, but has a 4.30 ERA on the year.

The A's will counter with Paul Blackburn. Blackburn has been great for them this year, going 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA. In his first start of the year he went five innings, giving up just three hits in a win against the Rays.

The A's hope they can get another outing like that as they try and snap a four-game losing streak. The A's played well to start the season, but have fallen off a bit and are looking to get back on track with a win on Tuesday.

