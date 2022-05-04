How to Watch Rays at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays go for the three-game sweep of the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of this series.

The Rays picked up their second straight win on Tuesday when they came back from a two-run ninth-inning deficit to beat the Athletics in 10 innings.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rays trailed 5-3 heading into the top of the ninth but they got a two-run home run by Mike Zunino to tie the game. 

Tampa Bay would then score five runs in the top of the 10th and hold on in the bottom of the inning to get the 10-7 win.

The Rays now have a shot at sweeping the A's on Wednesday and will send Corey Kluber to the mound. Kluber has been solid for the Rays, going 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA. He had his best start of the year on Friday when he went six innings while giving up just one run in a 6-1 win over the Twins.

The A's will turn to Frankie Montas looking to avoid that sweep. Montas is 2-2 on the season with a 4.25 ERA. The A's have lost his last two starts, but they did win in his only other start against the Rays this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

