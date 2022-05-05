Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays go for their fourth straight win on Thursday night when they open a four-game set with the Mariners.

The Rays continue their 10-game road trip on Thursday looking to stay perfect on the west coast.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rays opened their trip with a three-game sweep of the Athletics to begin the week. They finished off the sweep on Wednesday when they shut out Oakland 3-0.

The Rays have now won six of their last eight games and have improved to 15-10 on the season.

Thursday, they send Shane McClanahan to the mound looking to get their fourth straight win.

McClanahan is just 1-2 on the year but has a good 3.00 ERA and is second in the AL in strikeouts with 42.

The Mariners will counter with Robbie Ray as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

Ray is 2-2 on the year with a 4.15 ERA. He is coming off a loss to the Marlins where he gave up three runs in five innings.

The Mariners have been slumping lately as they have lost seven of eight and have fallen to under .500 at 12-13 on the season.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Mariners

