How to Watch Rays at Mariners

The Rays go for their sixth straight win on Saturday when they take on the Mariners in the third of a four-game set

The Rays picked up their second straight one-run win against the Mariners on Friday when they got a pinch-hit three-run home run from Manuel Margot in the ninth inning.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Margot's home run helped erase a 6-5 deficit and gave the Rays their fifth straight win 8-7.

The win moved the Rays to 17-10 on the year and has them just two games back of the first-place Yankees and a game up on the Blue Jays for second place.

Saturday, they will go for their sixth straight win as they send Drew Rasmussen to the mound. Rasmussen is 2-1 on the year with a 3.13 ERA. The Rays have won four of his five starts this year including his last three.

The Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales. Gonzales is just 1-3 with a 4.05 ERA on the season. The Mariners have lost his last three starts including a 3-2 decision in Tampa Bay at the end of April.

The Mariners are looking to get a better outing out of him as they try and snap a five-game losing streak.

