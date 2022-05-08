How to Watch Rays at Mariners

The Rays go for the four-game sweep of the Mariners on Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

The Rays continued their red-hot play on Saturday when they knocked off the Mariners 8-2.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

That marked the Rays sixth straight win and put them on the verge of sweeping their second straight road series.

The Rays are playing the seventh of their 10 game road trip and they have yet to lose after sweeping the Athletics to start the week.

Sunday they will send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound for his second start of the year. Yarbrough went just 2.1 innings on Tuesday against the A's. He gave up six hits and five runs, but the Rays were able to come back to get a 10-7 extra inning win.

He will look to be much better on Sunday and help the Rays get their seventh straight win.

The Mariners will turn to George Kirby as they try and snap out of their slide. This will be Kirby's major league debut, but it isn't going to be easy taking on a potent Rays attack.

