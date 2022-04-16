How to Watch Rays at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tampa Bay Rays look to end a recent skid as they take on the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of this series.

Two of the best teams in the American League lived up to their billing in the first game of this series as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Friday night. After an opening day loss, the White Sox have won five of their last six games. The loss dropped the Rays down to .500 and a game back of Toronto in the AL East. 

The Sox got contributions from some of their brightest young stars to pull off the win. Dylan Cease threw 5.2 innings striking out eight and only giving up one run. Rookie Jake Burger was the majority of the offense hitting a homer and driving in another run. The Rays brought it within one run in the six but could not get any more going after that. Look for both teams' bats to break out in this game. 

The Rays have lost three in a row and four of their last five and will try to stop the bleeding. They have just the guy to do it as they start Corey Kluber who they acquired in the offseason. The storied veteran pitched well in his debut with the club throwing 4.2 shutout innings and only giving up three hits against the Orioles. The White Sox will start righty Michael Kopech who had a good opening start as well throwing four innings only giving up two hits and a run to Detroit. Can Tampa Bay even the series? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

