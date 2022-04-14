Athletics vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look for the series win in the fourth and final game against the Rays.

The Rays are 4-2 to the season and tied for the division lead with the Blue Jays. Both the Athletics and the Rays have been the epitome of how to win without a loaded payroll.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the year where those philosophies will diverge dramatically. Oakland traded away many of its best players for several prospects, while Tampa Bay is expected to fight for the top of the AL East again. 

In the first game, Oakland clobbered Tampa Bay 13-2 to hand the Rays their first loss of the season. The Rays answered in the second game in a high-scoring 9-8 contest that Tampa won in 10 innings. Oakland kept up the pressure on Tampa Bay, playing a great game yesterday that it won 4-2. 

Cole Irvin will start for the A's in this game and try to avenge his first start of the season against Philadelphia. He went 5.1 innings with seven hits, four runs, and three homers. Two lefties will take the mound in this one as Tampa Bay will start Josh Fleming. He didn't last very long in his first start going 3.1 innings against Baltimore, but the club came away with the 5-3 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
