How to Watch Rays at Cubs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays continue their trip to Chicago when they open a three-game series with the Cubs on Monday.

The Rays will play their second straight series in Chicago on Monday after playing three games against the White Sox over the weekend.

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first series didn't go well for the Rays, as they lost two of three to the Sox, but were able to avoid a sweep by getting a 9-3 win on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and got them back to .500 at 5-5 on the season.

Monday the Rays will send opening day starter Shane McClanahan to the mound. McClanahan took the loss in this last start when he gave up three runs in 4.2 innings. He only gave up two hits, but one of them was a three-run home run to Sean Murphy in the third.

The Cubs will be looking to send him to his second straight loss as they go for their second straight win. Chicago returns home after picking up a 6-4 win against the Rockies on Sunday. The win earned the Cubs a split in the four-game series and moved them to 5-4 on the season. The Cubs got another home run from rookie Seiya Suzuki, as he continued his hot start to the season.

Monday they have Kyle Hendricks taking the mound. He's looking to bounce back after a tough start at Pittsburgh his last time out.

