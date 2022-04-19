How to Watch Rays vs. Cubs

The Cubs go for their third straight win on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game set against the Rays.

The Cubs came home on Monday to start a six-game homestand and got a big 4-2 win against the Rays.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

On a cold and windy night the Cubs were able to do just enough on offense to fend off the visiting Rays and get their second straight win.

The Cubs got a two-run home run from Patrick Wisdom in the second inning and then got a two-out tie-breaking single from Ian Happ in the seventh. Frank Schwindel added a solo shot in the eighth for some insurance and David Robertson nailed down the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

It was a good win for the Cubs and it moved them to 6-4 on the year and 0.5 games back of the Cardinals in the National League Central.

Tuesday they send Justin Steele to the mound, as they go for their third straight win. Steele has been great this year, posting a 1.93 ERA in his first two starts.

The Rays will counter with Matt Wisler. This will be his first start of the year and he will likely just be used as an opener, pitching one or two innings.

Tampa Bay hopes he can start the game off well as it looks to avoid losing its sixth game over the last seven. The Rays lost four in a row before snapping that streak with a win on Sunday against the White Sox.

