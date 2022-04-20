How to Watch Rays at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays and Cubs play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday night in Chicago.

The Rays evened their series with the Cubs on Tuesday night, winning 6-5. Wander Franco hit his first home run of the year in the third inning and the Rays held off a Cubs comeback attempt to get the win.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Josh Fleming came into the game in the second and pitched 3.1 innings to get the win for the Rays. It was just their second win in the last seven games and got them back to .500 at 6-6 overall.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen to the mound in the rubber match. Rasmussen has pitched nine innings combined in his two starts this year and has given up five runs but has only walked one batter.

The Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman in the series finale. Stroman pitched well in his first outing of the year but was touched up for five runs in just four innings against the Rockies his last time out.

Stroman will look to be better as the Cubs look to win their second series of the year with a victory on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

