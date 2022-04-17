How to Watch Rays at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tommy Romero and the Rays take on Vince Velasquez and the White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The Rays are 4-5 this season and sitting at No. 4 in the AL East. They are half of a game behind the Yankees and Red Sox and a full game behind the Blue Jays.

They currently rank No. 8 in the MLB in batting average at .252 which should speak volumes as the season progresses.

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

They opened up their season with a clean sweep of the Orioles, winning by a combined score of 15-4. After that, they dropped three of four games to the Athletics and then the first two of this series to the White Sox.

The White Sox have had a great opening this year. They started out 6-2 and on top of the AL Central, the American League and are tied with the Giants for the best record in MLB.

Chicago won two of three games against the Tigers in the season-opening series and then, it did the same thing to the Mariners.

Chicago has two players with two home runs apiece this season — Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Dylan Cease has two wins with 16 strikeouts and a low ERA of just 1.69.

