How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels look to end an 11-game losing streak, while Boston tries to extend their four-game winning streak on Monday.

The Los Angeles Angels have to be ecstatic that they are back home. They have lost 11 games in a row and are looking for any kind of momentum boost to end the streak. With their loss on Sunday, they dropped below .500 for the first time since April 11 after Los Angeles had a stellar first two months of the season. 

The Boston Red Sox are having somewhat of the opposite trajectory. They had a rough start to the season, but have been playing much better as of late. They now sit at .500 with as many wins (27) as the Angels.  

How to Watch: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Get access now! 

Los Angeles got swept in its previous series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Things were looking up in the final game for the Angels though. Going into the bottom of the eighth the Angels were up 6-2. Bryce Harper then hit a grand slam to tie it in the bottom of the inning. 

The Angels showed fight by scoring another run in the top of the ninth. It just wasn't enough, as Philly scored three in the ninth on a walk-off home run by Bryson Stott. 

They'll have a tough opponent in Boston though, as its coming off a sweep of Oakland. Michael Wacha will go for the Sox tonight with a 3-1 record and a 2.43 ERA. Noah Syndergaard will go for the Angels. He has a 4-3 record and a 4.02 ERA so far with his new team. He'll need a better start than his last against the Yankees, where he went 2.1 innings while giving up five runs. This is a pivotal series for both clubs. 

 Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:38
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Padres

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
81nVf15nSuL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch People Magazine Investigates Season 6 Premiere

By Christine Brown41 minutes ago
l-intro-1634591599
entertainment

How to Watch In the Dark Season 4 Premiere

By Christine Brown41 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
thefamilychantel-1563892219
entertainment

How to Watch The Family Chantel Season 4 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
unnamed
entertainment

How to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy