How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

The Angels look to end an 11-game losing streak, while Boston tries to extend their four-game winning streak on Monday.

The Los Angeles Angels have to be ecstatic that they are back home. They have lost 11 games in a row and are looking for any kind of momentum boost to end the streak. With their loss on Sunday, they dropped below .500 for the first time since April 11 after Los Angeles had a stellar first two months of the season.

The Boston Red Sox are having somewhat of the opposite trajectory. They had a rough start to the season, but have been playing much better as of late. They now sit at .500 with as many wins (27) as the Angels.

How to Watch: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Los Angeles got swept in its previous series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Things were looking up in the final game for the Angels though. Going into the bottom of the eighth the Angels were up 6-2. Bryce Harper then hit a grand slam to tie it in the bottom of the inning.

The Angels showed fight by scoring another run in the top of the ninth. It just wasn't enough, as Philly scored three in the ninth on a walk-off home run by Bryson Stott.

They'll have a tough opponent in Boston though, as its coming off a sweep of Oakland. Michael Wacha will go for the Sox tonight with a 3-1 record and a 2.43 ERA. Noah Syndergaard will go for the Angels. He has a 4-3 record and a 4.02 ERA so far with his new team. He'll need a better start than his last against the Yankees, where he went 2.1 innings while giving up five runs. This is a pivotal series for both clubs.

