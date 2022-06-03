How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

The Red Sox open up a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday in Oakland

The Red Sox avoided being swept by the Reds on Wednesday when they got a 7-1 win.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV:

Now they hit the road for a long 10-game west coast trip starting with a three-game series in Oakland.

The Red Sox are still trying to climb out of the early season hole they were in and Friday they will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound.

Eovaldi has been solid this year going 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA. The Red Sox have won his last two starts and will look to make it three in a row on Friday.

The Athletics, though, will be looking to get a win in the opener. The A's come into the series on a three-game losing streak and have won just once in the last seven games.

It has been a tough stretch for them as they have dropped to 20-33 on the year and have fallen to last place in the AL West.

Friday they will send James Kaprielian looking to snap their losing streak. Kaprielian has struggled this year going 0-2 with a 5.93 ERA.

