How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

The Red Sox invade Oakland on Saturday for the second game of their three-game set with the Athletics

The Red Sox are just beginning a long 10-game road trip out west but are looking to start on the right foot with a series win in Oakland.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Red Sox have stumbled a bit over the last week but have climbed back to near .500 after starting the year just 10-19.

It wasn't the start they were expecting, but they are starting to play better and are looking to make up ground in the loaded AL East.

Saturday they will send Nick Pivetta to the mound as they try and take down a struggling Athletics team.

Pivetta is 4-4 on the season with a 3.95 ERA. He has pitched well over his last four starts, all wins for the Red Sox. The stretch was highlighted by a game in which he pitched a two-hit complete game against the Astros on May 18th.

The A's will counter with Paul Blackburn. Blackburn has been their best pitcher this year, but he suffered his first loss of the year on Monday when he gave up four runs in six and two-thirds innings against the Astros.

Even with that loss, he is 5-1 with a sparkling 2.15 ERA on the year and the A's hope he can pitch another great game on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.