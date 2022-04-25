How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox head to Toronto on Monday for the first time this season coming off consecutive series losses.

The Red Sox (7-9) have lost five of their last seven, including back-to-back series against American League East rivals. They open a four-game series with the Blue Jays (10-6) in Toronto on Monday night.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jays took two of three games from the Red Sox at Fenway Park last week and are tied with the Yankees atop the AL East.

The Red Sox lost 5-2 at Tampa Bay on Sunday. They were shut down over the final eight innings after taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is pacing the Boston offense with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Toronto took the first two games at Houston over the weekend, before losing 8-7 in 10 innings on Sunday. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th before Jordan Romano surrendered a two-run walk-off home run to Jeremy Peña.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is off to a hot start for the Jays with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

On Monday night, right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for Boston. He has a 3.68 ERA and 1.295 WHIP in three starts, with 19 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. But Eovaldi has served up five home runs, tied with Texas' Spencer Howard for the most in the AL.

Toronto counters with right-hander José Berrios. In three starts, he has a 6.35 ERA and 2.029 WHIP in 11.1 innings. He's coming off his best start of the season on Wednesday, surrendering a run on eight hits over six innings to beat the Red Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

