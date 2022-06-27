How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox go for their eighth straight win on Monday when they open a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays

The Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball and have rolled off seven straight wins. They have moved a season-best 11 games over .500 at 42-31 and now have the third-best record in the American League.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Unfortunately they are in the same division as the Yankees and are still 11 games back of New York for first place in the AL East.

Monday, though, they will look to stay hot as they begin a six-game road trip to Toronto and Chicago.

The Red Sox are just a game and a half up on the Blue Jays in the AL East and are looking to put some distance between the two teams this week.

The Blue Jays, though, will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get a big division win against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays have lost three series in a row and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. They and still on the edge of the playoffs as they near the halfway point of the season, but they need to start playing better.

This week is a big one for the Blue Jays s they play eight games against the Red Sox and Rays, both teams they are battling in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

