How to Watch Red Sox at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nathan Eovaldi and the Red Sox will take the field against Ian Anderson and the Braves on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are the last-ranked team in the AL East currently with an 11-19 record, sitting 10-and-one-half games behind the Yankees for first place in the division.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston hasn't won a series since mid-April when it won two of three games against the Tigers. Since then, the Red Sox have lost two of three to the Blue Jays (twice), the Rays, the Orioles and the Angels. 

They were most recently swept by the White Sox in three straight games before this series.

However, on the road, Boston did get the first win last night against Atlanta 9-4. Devers homered again in the win driving home four RBIs as well.

The Braves are the No. 2 team in the NL East with a 14-17 record. They are half-of-one game ahead of the Phillies and Marlins and seven games back from the Mets.

Atlanta ranks No. 13 in the MLB in runs scored with 126 batted in so far this season. 

Ian Anderson will be put on the mound for Atlanta today. He has a 3-1 record with a 4.01 ERA. He will face Boston's Nathan Eovaldi who is 1-1 on the season with a 2.94 ERA through his appearances.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18242184
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Braves

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_18243265
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Angels

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18241092
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Tigers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18242113
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Nationals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011193827h
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_7277536
College Baseball

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia Tech in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy