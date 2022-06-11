How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox head to Seattle on Friday night for the first of a three-game series against the Mariners

The Red Sox saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they lost to the Angels 5-2.

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The loss was their first on their current 10-game road trip and dropped them back to 30-28 on the season.

Despite the loss, they are still playing good baseball as they try and recover from the horrible start to the year.

Friday they will send Rich Hill to the mound looking to get back in the win column. Hill is coming off one of his best starts of the year when he went six innings giving up just one run in a win against the Athletics.

The Mariners come into the series playing some of their best baseball of the year. They have won eight of 12 and just won a series from the AL West-leading Astros.

Friday they will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales in the opener. Gonzales has been decent this year going 3-6 with a 3.59 ERA.

The Mariners, though, have lost his last two starts despite Gonzales giving up just five total runs.

Friday they will look to give him more run support as they try and slow down the streaking Red Sox.

