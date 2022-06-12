How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

The Red Sox and Mariners play Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series.

It has been a tight series so far with each game decided by just one run. The Red Sox took the opener 4-3 on Friday and the Mariners won 7-6 on Saturday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Red Sox broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the top of the ninth on Saturday, but gave up back-to-back singles with two outs to take the loss.

The loss was just their second in the last 10 games and dropped them to 31-29 on the season. Sunday they will look to bounce back and get a big series win before they head home for a nine-game home stand.

The Mariners, though, will be looking to send them home with a loss as they try and win their fifth straight series. The Mariners are still five games under .500 at 27-32, but they are playing better as they continue to creep up the standings.

Sunday they will send Robbie Ray to the mound in the finale. Ray has struggled this year, going 5-6 with a. 4.97 ERA.

