How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

On Saturday in MLB action, the Red Sox will hit the road for an AL East matchup against the Orioles.

The 2022 MLB season has been moving quickly and it's hard to believe we're already this deep into the season. With that in mind, there are plenty of great games to watch on Saturday. One of them will feature an AL East matchup between the Red Sox and Orioles in Baltimore.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Red Sox have opened up the year with a 9-12 record. That wasn't the start that many were expecting from a squad expected to be a serious AL contender at the end of the season. In game one of this series, Boston ended up pulling out a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Baltimore.

On the other side of tonight's matchup, the Orioles are struggling once again this season. So far this year, Baltimore is just 6-14 and appears headed for yet another disappointing and rough season. After losing to the Red Sox in game one, the Orioles would like to find a way to get some revenge tonight.

While the Red Sox are heavily favored to win this game, the game still must be played. The Orioles aren't going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.