How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox look to bounce back from an unfathomable loss in extras in the rubber match against the Orioles on Sunday.

The Red Sox and Orioles played as exciting of a baseball game as you can play in April outside of opening day in the second game of their series yesterday. The Red Sox jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. It took eight more innings for anyone else to score as the Orioles tied it in that frame on an Anthony Santander single. What happened in the 10th inning is what truly made this game wild.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Boston didn't score in the top of the 10th and that set up the drama for Baltimore to win. With runners on first and second, Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos squared around for a bunt.

It was fielded quickly by Red Sox pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura but when throwing it to third trying to get the lead runner, he airmailed it into left field and Jorge Mateo came around to score the winning run. For how good the pitching was for both teams all night, it was ironic that this is how the game ended.

That win tied the series as we go into the rubber match Sunday afternoon. Boston will start Nick Pivetta who has yet to get it going this season. He is 0-3 with an 8.27 ERA, 13 walks and four homers allowed in 16.1 innings. This will be a great opportunity to build some momentum for the rest of the season. Jordan Lyles will be going for Baltimore. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA on the season. This game is likely to have much more than the three runs in last night's game.

