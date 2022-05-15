How to Watch Red Sox at Rangers

The Red Sox go for the series sweep of the Rangers on Sunday when they wrap up their three-game series on Sunday.

The Red Sox clinched their first series win in almost a month on Saturday when they took the second game 11-3 against the Rangers. Boston won the opener 7-1 on Friday and had little trouble again on Saturday in the eight-run win.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Red Sox at Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox have been struggling this year and are still looking for their first three-game winning streak of the year. Sunday, they can get that if they can complete the sweep of the reeling Rangers.

Texas, though, will be looking to keep that from happening when it sends Martin Perez to the mound in the finale of the three-game set.

Perez is just 1-2 on the season but he is tied for 11th in the AL with a 2.10 ERA. He has pitched well in his last four games, giving up just two total runs in that time.

Both of these teams have struggled in the early part of the season and are looking to find a way to get back on track and compete like they thought they would come into the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.