How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

On Friday evening in MLB action, the Red Sox will hit the road to take on the Rays in Tampa.

The 2022 MLB season is rolling along quickly and fans are starting to get an idea of how good their teams are capable of being. On Friday, there will be quite a few great games to watch on the schedule. One of them will feature the Red Sox traveling to Tampa to take on their AL East division rival Rays.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Red Sox have gone 6-7 to open up the season. Obviously, that is not the way that Boston was hoping to begin the year, but there's plenty of time to turn things around. Last time out, the Red Sox ended up losing to the Blue Jays by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rays have gone 7-6 so far this season. Tampa Bay has the talent to be a serious contender, but everything needs to come together. In their last game, the Rays ended up blowing out the Cubs by a final score of 8-2.

Watching these two AL East division rivals go head-to-head is always entertaining. Fans will not want to miss out on the action tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big rivalry win.

Regional restrictions may apply.