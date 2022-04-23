How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in MLB action, the Red Sox and Rays will face off in an entertaining AL East rivalry.

The 2022 MLB season has been moving forward quickly and fans will be treated to another full day of great baseball on Saturday. At this stage of the season, teams are simply figuring out who they are and trying to get a leg up in the race for the postseason. One big matchup to watch today will feature the Red Sox taking on the Rays in Tampa.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Prior to tonight, the Red Sox have gone 7-7 to open up the season. Boston is still a team that many expect to be a serious contender come postseason time. In their last game, the Red Sox ended up beating the Rays by a final score of 4-3 to open up this series.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rays hold a 7-7 record as well. Tampa Bay is also expected to be a serious American League contender at the end of the year. After losing in game one of this series, the Rays will look to get some revenge on Boston.

Every single time these two teams face off against each other, it's worth tuning in to watch. They always seem to put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big rivalry win.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
