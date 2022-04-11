How to Watch Red Sox vs. Tigers

The Tigers and Red Sox will both be looking to pick up wins on Monday after a tough opening weekend.

The Tigers will host the Red Sox in a three-game series this week. The Tigers are coming off of a win and two losses this weekend after dropping the second two games of the series to the White Sox.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers on fuboTV:

Detroit began its season with a 5-4 win over the White Sox on opening day. Unfortunately, the Tigers dropped game two, 5-2, and game three, 10-1, to move to 1-2 on the season. Starting pitcher Casey Mize took ownership for the game on Saturday saying he made too many mistakes despite throwing four scoreless innings.

The Red Sox have had a rough start, losing their first two games to the Yankees. However, they were able to avoid a sweep on Sunday with a win. Boston's failure to win allowed the Yankees to start off the season with their best start since the 2018 season.

Both teams will be looking to pick up the win in the first game of this series to continue to improve their records.

