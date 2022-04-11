Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers and Red Sox will both be looking to pick up wins on Monday after a tough opening weekend.

The Tigers will host the Red Sox in a three-game series this week. The Tigers are coming off of a win and two losses this weekend after dropping the second two games of the series to the White Sox.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit began its season with a 5-4 win over the White Sox on opening day. Unfortunately, the Tigers dropped game two, 5-2, and game three, 10-1, to move to 1-2 on the season. Starting pitcher Casey Mize took ownership for the game on Saturday saying he made too many mistakes despite throwing four scoreless innings. 

The Red Sox have had a rough start, losing their first two games to the Yankees. However, they were able to avoid a sweep on Sunday with a win. Boston's failure to win allowed the Yankees to start off the season with their best start since the 2018 season. 

Both teams will be looking to pick up the win in the first game of this series to continue to improve their records. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Tigers

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
rhyne-howard
SI Guide

WNBA’s Future On Display in 2022 Draft

By Kevin Sweeney50 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Colorado Rockies Connor Joe
MLB

How to Watch Rockies vs. Rangers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
soccer fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Santa Clara in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sampdoria

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Paris FC Amiens Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Dijon

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy