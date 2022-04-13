How to Watch Red Sox at Tigers

The Red Sox and Tigers eye first series victory of season in getaway day matinee in Motown on Wednesday.

The Red Sox (2-3) came back from an early 3-0 deficit on Tuesday to beat the Tigers (2-3) at Comerica Park and the teams will be back at it Wednesday afternoon for the rubber game of the three-game series.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Slugger Rafael Devers beat a Detroit defensive shift in the eighth inning, lining a single through the vacant hole at shortstop to give Boston a 4-3 lead and Christian Arroyo followed with his first hit of the season to provide some insurance.

Garrett Whitlock picked up the win for the Red Sox with four innings of no-hit relief. The Tigers scored three runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead before the bats went silent.

Both rotations roll over on Wednesday, as right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for Boston and Detroit goes with left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Eovaldi struck out seven in five innings against the Yankees on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while throwing 76 pitches and taking a no-decision.

Rodríguez will face his former team for the first time after needing 83 pitches to get through four innings against the White Sox on Friday. He allowed three runs on four hits. Rodríguez spent six seasons with Boston before signing with Detroit as a free agent last winter.

