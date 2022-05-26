Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and White Sox will square off in Chicago on Thursday night in MLB action.

There will be quite a few great games for fans to watch on Thursday around the MLB world. From early World Series contenders facing off to simply good matchups, fans won't have to look too hard to find a game to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Red Sox and White Sox battling in Chicago.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Red Sox have gone 20-23 so far this season. Boston has looked solid at times, but the consistency hasn't been there at all. The Red Sox will give the starting nod to Michael Wacha, who has gone 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

On the other side of this diamond, the White Sox are 22-21 entering this game. Chicago looks like a team that could be a playoff contender at this point in time. Dallas Keuchel will get the start with a 2-4 record and a 6.60 ERA.

Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show. Fans will not be disappointed for catching this one. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18355946
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

By Evan Massey14 seconds ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18345438
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy