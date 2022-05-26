How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

The Red Sox and White Sox will square off in Chicago on Thursday night in MLB action.

There will be quite a few great games for fans to watch on Thursday around the MLB world. From early World Series contenders facing off to simply good matchups, fans won't have to look too hard to find a game to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Red Sox and White Sox battling in Chicago.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Ahead of today's game, the Red Sox have gone 20-23 so far this season. Boston has looked solid at times, but the consistency hasn't been there at all. The Red Sox will give the starting nod to Michael Wacha, who has gone 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

On the other side of this diamond, the White Sox are 22-21 entering this game. Chicago looks like a team that could be a playoff contender at this point in time. Dallas Keuchel will get the start with a 2-4 record and a 6.60 ERA.

Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show. Fans will not be disappointed for catching this one. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.