How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Yankees look to keep the pressure on the Boston Red Sox in their opening series after a walk-off win at Yankee Stadium.

The league wasted no time scheduling the biggest rivalry in sports. The first game of this series delivered all of the theatre you could want for Opening Day featuring the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The first game of the season between these two was a back and forth affair that ended in extra innings. Much of the scoring in Game 1 was done in the first with the Red Sox leading 3-2 after the frame. 

How to Watch: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Date: April 9, 2022

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

You can live stream Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only three more runs were scattered through the rest of the eight innings until extra innings gave us the dramatics we've come to expect from this rivalry. After both teams scored in the 10th inning, Josh Donaldson broke the tie for good in the 11th in his debut as a Yankee. It was the Yankees' first walk-off win on opening day since 1957. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the automatic runner at second. Donaldson hit a line drive up the middle to give the Yankees their first win of the season. 

The rivalry continues tonight on national TV as Nick Pivetta will be taking the mound for Boston. The righty went 9-8 last year with a 4.53 ERA in 155 innings with an impressive 175 strikeouts. Luis Severino will be going for New York and he is back after a long stint on the DL missing much of the last three seasons. He had another scare last week with arm soreness but that is said to be in the rearview mirror. The lefty threw four-scoreless innings in his last spring training start. Here's to hoping he can stay healthy for an entire season. In 2017 and '18 he was one of the most electric pitchers in all of baseball. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FS1
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

