Red Sox vs. Angels stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Angels hope to avoid a new franchise record on Wednesday night against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox (28-27) picked up their fifth straight win on Monday night, blanking the free-falling Angels (27-29), 1-0. Los Angeles will try to avoid a club-record 13th straight loss when the four-game series resumes on Tuesday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels have scored two runs or less six times in their last seven games, including being shut out on Monday. Michael Wacha threw Boston's first complete-game shutout since June 2019 and his first since July 2017.

The Red Sox and Angels have split four meetings this season after Los Angeles took two of three at Fenway Park in early May.

With the loss Monday, the Angels tied a franchise record with their 12th straight loss. The 1988 team, then known as the California Angels, closed the season with 12 consecutive defeats. The starting pitcher for LA on Tuesday has yet to be determined.

Boston will go with right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who joined the rotation in late April after opening the season in the bullpen. He is 2-1 in 12 appearances and eight starts, with a 3.02 ERA and 1.097 WHIP in 44.2 innings.

Whitlock picked up a win in his last start, working six innings against the Reds on Wednesday and allowing an unearned run on five hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.