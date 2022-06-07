Red Sox vs. Angels stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels hope to avoid a new franchise record on Wednesday night against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox (28-27) picked up their fifth straight win on Monday night, blanking the free-falling Angels (27-29), 1-0. Los Angeles will try to avoid a club-record 13th straight loss when the four-game series resumes on Tuesday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Angels have scored two runs or less six times in their last seven games, including being shut out on Monday. Michael Wacha threw Boston's first complete-game shutout since June 2019 and his first since July 2017.

The Red Sox and Angels have split four meetings this season after Los Angeles took two of three at Fenway Park in early May.

With the loss Monday, the Angels tied a franchise record with their 12th straight loss. The 1988 team, then known as the California Angels, closed the season with 12 consecutive defeats. The starting pitcher for LA on Tuesday has yet to be determined.

Boston will go with right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who joined the rotation in late April after opening the season in the bullpen. He is 2-1 in 12 appearances and eight starts, with a 3.02 ERA and 1.097 WHIP in 44.2 innings. 

Whitlock picked up a win in his last start, working six innings against the Reds on Wednesday and allowing an unearned run on five hits. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Padres

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. Angels stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after avoiding being hit by pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy