How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Angels are on club-record 13-game losing streak and face the surging Red Sox on Wednesday, who have won six straight.

A managerial change couldn't snap the Angels (27-30) out of their funk as the Red Sox (29-27) won Tuesday night in 10 innings. Boston has won six straight while Los Angeles set a single-season franchise record with its 13th straight loss the same day it fired manager Joe Maddon.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV:

Adding injury to insult, superstar Mike Trout exited Tuesday's game in the bottom of the third after homering and doubling in his first two at-bats. Los Angeles led 5-3 before the Red Sox got single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie it. Christian Vázquez singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for Boston on Wednesday. He is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.089 WHIP in 63.1 innings and 11 starts. Eovaldi fired six shutout innings at Oakland on Friday, striking out eight and allowing four hits, in winning his second straight start.

The Angels counter with left-hander Reid Detmers, who is 2-2 in nine starts. The 22-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 1.000 WHIP in 45 innings. He started the second game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Thursday and didn't allow a run. But Detmers didn't get out of the fifth inning after allowing five hits and walking three.

