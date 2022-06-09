Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels: Live stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The red-hot Red Sox remain perfect in June while Angels reach new lows for futility as the two AL foes face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox (30-27) got their second 1-0 win at Anaheim in three days on Wednesday night, beating the Angels (27-31). Boston has won seven straight in June and is 6-0 on its West Coast road trip. Los Angeles has lost a team-record 14 straight games. The Red Sox can complete their first sweep in Anaheim since 2018 with a win Thursday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Boston hasn't swept a four-game road series from the Angels since 2011. Bobby Dalbec's RBI double in the sixth inning provided the only run on Wednesday night as Nathan Eovaldi and four relievers combined for a seven-hit shutout.

As the California Angels in 1988 and 1989, the club lost 13 straight games — the final 12 of the 1988 season as well as the opener in 1989 — and broke that dubious record on Wednesday. It's the longest losing streak in the majors this season and the longest since the Orioles dropped 19 straight last August.

Boston will start Nick Pivetta on Thursday. The right-hander is 5-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.103 WHIP in 11 starts and 61.2 innings. But he is 5-0 in his last six outings with a 1.32 ERA and 0.732 WHIP. He got the win on Saturday at Oakland with seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

The Angels will turn to reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to try and turn things around. The right-hander is 3-4 in nine starts with a 3.99 ERA and 1.162 WHIP in 47.1 innings, striking out 65. He was roughed up in a loss at Yankee Stadium on June 2, allowing four runs on eight hits, including three homers, in three-plus innings.

MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

By Phil Watson26 seconds ago
