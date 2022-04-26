The Blue Jays open four-game series with a win over the slumping Red Sox and look to maintain the momentum.

Last season, the Blue Jays (11-6) missed the postseason by one game, finishing behind the Red Sox (7-10) after losing 10 of 19 in the season series. Toronto seems determined not to have that problem again as it is 3-1 against Boston early this season, after a 6-2 win on Monday.

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Bo Bichette hit his first career grand slam to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning Monday and lift the Jays to their fifth win in six games. The Sox have lost three straight and five of six. Toronto took two of three at Boston last week.

In this series, the Red Sox are without right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford and they were placed on the restricted list before Monday's game. Manager Alex Cora has missed four straight games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Boston has right-hander Nick Pivetta scheduled to start on Tuesday. The Canadian has a 10.03 ERA and 2.143 WHIP in 11.2 innings over three starts and was touched for five runs in four innings by the Jays in a loss on Wednesday.

Scheduled for Toronto is right-hander Kevin Gausman, a free-agent addition after an All-Star campaign for the Giants last season. He has a 2.89 ERA and 1.125 WHIP in three starts and 18.2 innings. He has struck out 22 batters and has yet to issue a walk or allow a home run.

