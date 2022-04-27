How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays handed the Red Sox their fourth straight loss on Tuesday in dramatic fashion. On Wednesday, the two AL East foes face off again.

The Red Sox (7-11) appeared to have things in hand after a four-run eighth inning gave them a three-run lead over the Blue Jays (12-6) at Rogers Centre. Instead, Toronto won in dramatic fashion and Boston now owns a four-game losing streak instead.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV:

Raimel Tapia won it for the Jays with a 10th-inning sacrifice fly after George Springer tied the game with a two-run bomb off Jake Diekman in the bottom of the ninth. Toronto has taken four of five from the Red Sox already this season with two games remaining in this series.

Boston is set to turn to veteran Michael Wacha on Wednesday. In his first season with the Sox, Wacha has a 1.88 ERA and 0.907 WHIP in three starts and 14.1 innings. He earned a win on Friday after allowing two runs on three hits in five innings at Tampa Bay.

Ross Stripling is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. He has a 4.50 ERA and 1.200 WHIP in 10 innings this season over two starts and two relief appearances. On Friday, he surrendered three runs on five hits in four innings at Houston and took a no-decision in Toronto's 4-3 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


