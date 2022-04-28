Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Red Sox look to earn a series split with the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday when they beat the Blue Jays 7-1.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV

Boston had lost the last two of their series with the Rays and then the first two against the Blue Jays before the win on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are now just 8-11 and have lost six of their last eight. It has been a tough stretch for them, but Thursday, they will look to pick up another big win before heading to Baltimore for a three-game set with the Orioles.

The Blue Jays will look to take the four-game series with a win as they try and win their seventh in their last nine games.

Toronto has looked good since starting the year, just 6-5 and is currently 12-7 and just a half-game back of the first-place Yankees.

The Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah to the mound as they look to get back in the win column. Manoah has been going 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts this year.

