Red Sox vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

Some early-season interleague play will happen today when the Braves face off against the Red Sox.

Even though it is still early in the season, the Red Sox are on the bottom of the AL East with a 10-19 record and behind the No.1 ranked Yankees by 10 games.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Boston lost two of three games in a series to the Angels at the beginning of the month and then got swept by the White Sox leading into this series with Atlanta.

Garrett Whitlock will take the mound for Boston. Whitlock is 1-1 through seven appearances. He has pitched 21.2 innings with 29 strikeouts and a 1.25 ERA.

The Braves are the No. 2 team in the NL East behind the Mets. Atlanta is 14-16 this year and just 8-8 at home, which doesn't bode well for being in a home stadium.

Kyle Wright will get the nod for Atlanta in this matchup. Wright is 3-1 this year and has been a surprise for many Braves fans.. He has 37 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA.

