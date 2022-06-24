Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Guardians are now one of the hottest teams in baseball as they host the Red Sox for the weekend.

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been neck and neck for most of the month in the Wild Card race. That all changed after the Guardians' last series against the Twins. The Guardians are no longer in the Wild Card race because they leapfrogged the Twins for the top spot in the AL Central. These two are very close on paper. The Red Sox have won four in a row and the Guardians had won four of their last five before dropping to the Twins yesterday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Cleveland beat Minnesota by one run in the first two games of that series, while the Twins returned the favor in the finale, winning 1-0. Nick Gordon hit a solo bomb in the third, which was the winning run. Even so, Cleveland has won seven consecutive series. The Red Sox had Thursday off but they swept the Detroit Tigers in their previous series.

The Guardians will try to bounce back and get off on the right foot at home when they start righty Cal Quantrill. He is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA. The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta, who is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA. Don't expect Cleveland to get shut out again tonight, especially now that the Guardians are back home.

Regional restrictions may apply.