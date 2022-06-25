Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and the Guardians meet in game two of their three-game series on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Boston and Cleveland continue their three-game series on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians currently hold a slim lead in the AL Central with their 35-28 record thanks to a great run of form that has seen the team go 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are third in the jam-packed AL East with a 38-31 record.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Boston will be sending Josh Winckowski to the mound on Saturday with the right-handed pitcher looking to improve on his 2-1 record so far this season. In his most recent outing, Winckowski went for over six innings allowing seven hits and a pair of runs in a win against the Tigers on June 20.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will counter with Shane Bieber who is 3-3 with a 3.00 ERA so far this season. His most recent action was a six-inning outing where he allowed seven hits and a pair of runs on June 19 against the Dodgers. The Guardians ended up winning the game 5-3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

