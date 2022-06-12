How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

The Red Sox look to clinch a series win against the Mariners on Saturday when they play the second of a three-game set in Seattle.

The Red Sox bounced back from a loss to the Angels when they beat the Mariners 4-3 on Friday.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Boston had its seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Angels, but got right back in the win column when it beat the Mariners despite being outhit 10-6 on Friday.

The Red Sox will now send Michael Wacha to the mound looking to clinch a series win. Wacha has pitched very well for the Red Sox this year going 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA.

The Mariners will counter with George Kirby. Kirby has been good in this first season up with Seattle.

Kirby has started just six games, but has given up three or fewer runs in four of them. The Mariners have won his last two starts and will be looking to make it three in a row on Saturday.

Despite the loss on Friday, the Mariners have won five of their last eight and have been playing better baseball as of late. They hope that can translate into a win on Saturday as they look to even the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.