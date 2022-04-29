The Red Sox and Orioles are looking for a pick-me-up as they start this weekend series on Friday.

The Red Sox are reeling and their last two series against the Rays and Blue Jays did not go the way they expected. Now, the Red Sox and the Orioles are at the bottom of the division looking to rebound as their weekend series starts tonight. After surprising the Angels in the first two games of their previous series, the Orioles have lost four games in a row, including a sweep against the Yankees.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Red Sox stopped the bleeding a bit when they stopped a four-game losing streak with a win over Toronto, but they lost their last game of their four-game series against the Blue Jays by a score of 1-0. Alek Manoah had his way against Boston, going 7.0 innings and striking out that many batters while only giving up three hits. The Orioles are going to be a sight for sore eyes and Boston will be disappointed with anything else but a sweep.

Baltimore was not all that close in any games against New York after a promising opening series against the Bombers to open the season. The Orioles fell 10-5 to the NL East-leading Yankees in their last game where Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer to secure the victory.

The Orioles will have a good chance of stealing one in the opener though as they start Spenser Watkins, who has a 2.77 ERA but he will still be looking for his first win. The Red Sox will counter with Rich Hill who has a 4.85 ERA and a 0-1 record. He had his best start in his last outing, giving up no runs in four innings against Toronto in a 5-2 loss.

